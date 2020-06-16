x
11 Ways to Build Deeper Connection with Your Brand Audience [Infographic]

June 16, 2020

How do the world's most loved brands build such strong bonds with their audiences?

Building connection is key to success in the digital realm, with those connections then facilitating greater brand awareness, and promoting further reach, based on passionate, engaged response and activity.

Recently, the team from Talkwalker analyzed almost 800 brands from across the world in order to identify those that consumers are most connected to - through social engagements, mentions, interactions, etc.

Based on this, the Talkwalker team then drilled down into how, exactly, these businesses are deepening their connection within their brand communities.

In the infographic below, the Talkwalker team share eleven key steps that they've identified based on their analysis.

Could be worth considering in your brand marketing approach.

