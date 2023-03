Are you about to embark on a social media campaign for your business? Want to learn the basics of a successful social media marketing strategy?

The team from 10 Digital share their social media tips in this infographic.

Here’s a few things on their list:

Research and know your audience

Pick your social platforms

Pick your KPIs

Write your social media playbook

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.