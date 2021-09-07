12 Benefits of Influencer Marketing that Every Brand Should Know [Infographic]

As platforms become more creative, establishing whole new ecosystems and new artistic movements of their own, it also becomes harder for brands to tap into the next big thing, and showcase their products and services in busy social feeds.

TikTok is a great example – on TikTok, if you want your promotions to stand out, you can’t simply re-purpose your latest TV commercial or blast a blatant promotion across people’s mobile screens. The key to TikTok advertising is aligning with user trends, and making your content look as organic as possible, so that it fits into the broader platform experience.

The same goes for Instagram or Snapchat Stories, or promotions on Reddit. Over time, as platforms become more defined in their audiences, the best way to reach them is to learn user trends and habits, and communicate with them in the language that they prefer, whatever that may be.

Which takes time, and investment on various fronts. Which is also why more brands are now leaning into influencer marketing, as means to utilize the creative skills, communication styles and audience reach of people who already speak the right language, and can get your brand in front of an engaged, active audience in each app.

It can be a great way to maximize reach, and boost brand awareness. To provide more insight on this, the team from AmericaNoize has put together this overview of the key benefits of influencer marketing. Worth considering in your process.