12 ChatGPT Tone Modifiers to Improve Your AI-Generated Content [Infographic]

Published Aug. 28, 2023
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve your ChatGPT content? Want to learn how to guide the output you receive using tone modifiers?

You’ll find a complete guide to ChatGPT tone modifiers in this infographic. 

Here are a few of the combinations that are covered:

  • Friendly and professional
  • Authoritative and informative
  • Urgent and persuasive
  • Casual and conversational
  • Professional and trustworthy

Check out the infographic for more detail.

ChatGPT tone modifiers

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

