 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

12 Important Metrics in Google Analytics 4 [Infographic]

Published March 31, 2024
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you struggling to get to grips with the new Google Analytics 4 platform? Want to learn the important metrics you should be tracking to understand how your website is used?

The team from SEMrush share their recommendations in this infographic.

Here’s what makes their list:

  • Users
  • Sessions
  • New users
  • Average engagement time
  • Bounce rate
  • Session conversion rate
  • Entrances
  • Exits
  • Views per user
  • Engaged sessions
  • Engagement rate
  • Returning users

Check out the infographic below for more information.

12 Analytics 4 metrics

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
In Front Digital Drives Business Growth with Proven SEO and PPC Strategies
From In Front Digital
March 21, 2024
PositiveSingles Study Finds Music to be Beneficial for Helping STD and Herpes People Make New …
From PositiveSingles
March 20, 2024

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Content Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell