12 Graphic Design Trends to Watch in 2022 [Infographic]

What will be the big visual trends of 2022?

The team from graphic design service 99designs by Vista have taken a look at the trends they’ve seen throughout the year to make some predictions on coming presentation shifts, which could help you stay ahead of the next wave.

There are some interesting ideas here too, including 90’s nostalgia, Y2K and a grunge revival.

Engaging visuals are key to standing out in busy social media feeds, and as such, it’s worth taking note of trend listings like this and considering whether you need to update your brand style and format.

Take a look at the full overview from 99designs in the infographic below.