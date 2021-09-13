x
12 Ways to Optimize Your Content Marketing Performance [Infographic]

Published Sept. 13, 2021
In a world increasingly dominated by personalized algorithms, customers are growing to expect that sales flows will also be individualized for them, and cater to their specific needs.

Which, with more and more automation tools available, is also increasingly possible, but it’s not necessarily easy to scale such customization, and ensure that you’re guiding your prospects with the right content for them specifically at every stage.

But with the right content systems in place, this becomes much easier, which is the focus of this new infographic from the team at Uberflip. And while a key pitch here is Uberflip’s own personalized landing page tools and processes, there are some important notes, and tips for all marketers in maximizing their content.

Check out the full infographic below.

Infographic lists key tips in optimizing campaigns based on buyer journeys

