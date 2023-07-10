 Skip to main content
13 Surprising Benefits of Snapchat for B2B and B2C Marketing [Infographic]

Published July 10, 2023
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve your social media strategy? Want to discover why Snapchat could be the missing piece of your marketing puzzle?

The team from Brafton share the benefits of Snapchat in this infographic.

Here are a few things they cover:

  • Number of Snapchat users (note: Snapchat now has 383m daily actives)
  • Snapchat demographics
  • Less competition
  • Brand awareness
  • User-generated content

Check out the infographic for more information.

13 Reasons Every Business Needs Snapchat Infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

