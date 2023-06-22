14 SEO Tips for Small Businesses [Infographic]

Looking for ways to improve your Google search rankings?

While generative AI may soon become the preferred method of discovery for many, Google is the current king of the heap, which means that you need to be factoring in Google Search rankings as you go about building your website, and filling it out with relevant content.

So how can you do that?

The team from SEMRush have put together a new checklist of key SEO considerations for SMBs, which will ensure you’re on the right track with your keyword and content efforts.

You can read more on the SEMRush blog.