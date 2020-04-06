14 Visual Content Stats to Guide Your Marketing Strategy in 2020 [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to refine and improve your marketing strategy in order to reach people online? Want to learn the importance of visual content to your approach?

The team from Venngage share the stats you need to know in this infographic.

The findings are based around a survey of marketers who were asked the following questions:

How did the use of visual content in marketing change for you from 2018 to 2019?

What type of visuals were used most frequently in 2019?

Which type of content in 2019 performed best for you and your marketing goals?

How much time was spent on average producing visual content in 2019?

What methods or tools were typically used to create visual content?

What were the biggest struggles when it came to producing engaging visuals?

What percentage of marketers’ budgets was spent producing visuals in 2019?

How will that change in 2020?

On a scale of 1 to 10, how difficult is it to produce visual content consistently for your brand?

What part of the visual content creation process would you want simplified or automated?

How essential is visual content to your marketing strategy?

Which platforms do you create visual content for primarily?

How frequently do you publish content that contains visuals in a given week?

In 2020 and 2021, what percentage of businesses do you think will rely heavily on visual content as part of their marketing strategies?

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

