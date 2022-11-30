 Skip to main content
15 Ways the B2B Influencer Marketing Industry is Changing [Infographic]

Published Nov. 30, 2022
As social platforms have become more creative, and increasingly aligned with entertainment, influencer marketing has become a more important tactic, with brands able to tap into platform experts, and their established followings, to boost their brand messaging.

And while it may not immediately seem like as a good a fit as B2C, B2B brands are also increasingly looking to influencers to help expand their brand messaging, with more and more businesses seeking endorsement and acknowledgment from key voices in their space.

That’s the finding of Top Rank Marketing’s latest ‘B2B Influencer Marketing Report’, which includes a heap of insights into key trends, shifts and future predictions for the B2B sector, which could help to shape your marketing approach.

Top Rank has also collected some of the key findings into the below infographic, providing a valuable lead-in to the main report.

You can download the full report here.

Top Rank Marketing B2B influencer marketing report

