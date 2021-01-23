x
site logo

16 Website & Blog Content Ideas to Get More Traffic & Engagement [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Jan. 23, 2021

Are you struggling to come up with ideas for blog content? Need some help crafting posts that will resonate with your readers?

The team from Red Website Design share 16 blog content ideas in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Your New Employee
  • Your New Equipment
  • Local Events
  • Common Myths or Misunderstandings in Your Industry
  • Other Blogs in Your Industry
  • Happy Customers
  • Famous People
  • How the Times Have Changed
  • How Things Could Be Better
  • The Good You’re Doing
  • A Problem Your Company Solves
  • Something Unique to Your Industry
  • A Day in the Life of Your Industry
  • Getting a Job in Your Industry
  • Frequently Asked Questions
  • Statistics

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

16 content ideas

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip

    Facebook Announces New App Login Parameters to Assist with Transition to Apple's IDFA Update

    Facebook has announced new login options within its SDK to ensure app developers can continue to gather user data in light of the coming IDFA changes. 

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Jan. 21, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Sway Group Included in Exclusive List of Top Marketing Agencies Serving the U.S.
    Press Release from
    Sway Group

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip

    Facebook Announces New App Login Parameters to Assist with Transition to Apple's IDFA Update

    Facebook has announced new login options within its SDK to ensure app developers can continue to gather user data in light of the coming IDFA changes. 

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Jan. 21, 2021
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • 16 Website & Blog Content Ideas to Get More Traffic & Engagement [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Jan. 23, 2021
  • LinkedIn Provides Notes on Effective Campaign Measurement [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Jan. 21, 2021
  • Pinterest Tests New Stories Panel at the Top of User Feeds
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Jan. 20, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.