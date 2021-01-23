16 Website & Blog Content Ideas to Get More Traffic & Engagement [Infographic]

Are you struggling to come up with ideas for blog content? Need some help crafting posts that will resonate with your readers?
The team from Red Website Design share 16 blog content ideas in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Your New Employee
- Your New Equipment
- Local Events
- Common Myths or Misunderstandings in Your Industry
- Other Blogs in Your Industry
- Happy Customers
- Famous People
- How the Times Have Changed
- How Things Could Be Better
- The Good You’re Doing
- A Problem Your Company Solves
- Something Unique to Your Industry
- A Day in the Life of Your Industry
- Getting a Job in Your Industry
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Statistics
Check out the infographic below for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.