16 Website & Blog Content Ideas to Get More Traffic & Engagement [Infographic]

Are you struggling to come up with ideas for blog content? Need some help crafting posts that will resonate with your readers?

The team from Red Website Design share 16 blog content ideas in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Your New Employee

Your New Equipment

Local Events

Common Myths or Misunderstandings in Your Industry

Other Blogs in Your Industry

Happy Customers

Famous People

How the Times Have Changed

How Things Could Be Better

The Good You’re Doing

A Problem Your Company Solves

Something Unique to Your Industry

A Day in the Life of Your Industry

Getting a Job in Your Industry

Frequently Asked Questions

Statistics

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.