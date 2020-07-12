x
site logo

17 Creative Social Media Marketing Ideas to Energize Your Online Presence [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

July 12, 2020

Are you looking for ways to boost your social media presence? Want to generate more engagement with your social media followers?

The team from Red Website Design share some social media ideas you should try in this infographic.

Here are a few that make the list:

  • Instagram photo contests
  • LinkedIn groups
  • Hashtags
  • Follow your competitors
  • Connect with leaders in your niche

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

17 social media ideas listing

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing
© 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.