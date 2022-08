Are you looking for ways to improve your eCommerce website design? Want to know the best features to include on your eCommerce product pages?

The team from Optimonk share the eCommerce best practices you should follow in this infographic.

Here are a few things they cover:

Product images

Promotions

Upsell products

Customer reviews

Loyalty system

Discount deadline

Check out the infographic below for more.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.