20 Key Insights from TopRank's 2022 B2B Influencer Marketing Report [Infographic]

Published July 25, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you considering investing in a B2B influencer marketing campaign? Want to learn how leading brands are achieving success using influencers?

The team from TopRank Marketing share the stats and facts you need to know in this infographic.

Here are a few that make their list:

  • How successful is B2B influencer marketing?
  • How much people spend on influencers
  • How usage and expenditure will change over the next 12 months

Check out the infographic for more, while you can also check out TopRank’s full 2022 B2B Influencer Marketing Report here.

TopRank Influencer Marketing Report 2022

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Latest in Content Marketing
