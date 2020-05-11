x
21 Actionable SEO Tips for Explosive Growth [Infographic]

May 11, 2020

Are you looking for ways to bounce back after the COVID-19 lockdowns are lifted? Want to improve your website’s SEO to enable growth post-coronavirus?

The team from Boom share their SEO tips for success in this infographic.

Here are the first five from their list:

  • Develop a strong site structure
  • Ensure your site is mobile-friendly
  • Optimize site speed
  • Use HTTPS
  • Use either www or non-www

Check out the infographic for more detail.

SEO Tips infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

