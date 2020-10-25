x
21 SEO Mistakes Destroying Your Website [Infographic]

Oct. 25, 2020

Are you trying, but failing, to get your site on the first page of Google? Want to know if you’re making avoidable mistakes in your SEO strategy?

The team from SEO Jury share 21 SEO mistakes to avoid - and what to do instead - in this infographic.

The mistakes are broken down into the following categories:

  • Content
  • Image optimization
  • Meta descriptions
  • Title tags
  • Links
  • H1 tags
  • Mobile
  • Page

Check out their infographic for more detail.

21 SEO mistakes

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

