26 Blogging Stats to Help Improve the Conversion Rate of Your Blog [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your blog conversion rate? Want to generate a better ROI from your business blogging efforts?

The team from Spiralytics share the stats you need to know in this infographic.

Here are a few that make their list:

Anchor Text CTAs can boost conversion rates by up to 121%

CTAs with the search keywords increased conversion rate by 87%

Slide-in box earned a 192% higher click-through rate

A feature box opt-in can increase signups by up to 51%

Check out the infographic below for more details.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.