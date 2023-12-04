30 Quick Ways To Increase Your Website’s Conversion Rate [Infographic]

Looking to drive more direct conversions from your website listings this holiday season?

The team from Red Website Design share 30 ways to improve your website conversion rate in this infographic.

Here’s the top five from the list:

Include as few fields as possible on forms

Use testimonials

Clearly state product/service benefits

Include subscriber and social media follower counts

Write clear, compelling copy

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.