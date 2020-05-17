4 Steps to Build a Strong eCommerce Strategy [Infographic]

The COVID-19 lockdowns have forced more businesses to consider their eCommerce options as an alternative to supplement their income, and to meet consumers where they're active.

The eCommerce shift has been in effect for some time, with increasingly more shoppers looking to buy online. Indeed, according to data from eMarketer, eCommerce sales are expected to account for some 22% of total global retail sales by 2023, up from 14% in 2019. And while that's far from a dominant share, it underlines the progression - and with people now unable to visit physical stores, that shift has likely been exacerbated, with more consumers becoming aware of the ease and convenience of their various online options.

If your business hasn't taken eCommerce seriously in the past, now may be the time - and if you are looking for ways to maximize your digital sales potential, this collection of stats and insights from squarelovin will help.

The below infographic outlines a range of key considerations for eCommerce processes, including customer trends, preferences, concerns and more.

Check out the full infographic below.