5 B2B Social Media Trends That Will Change Your Whole Strategy [Infographic]

Are you considering your B2B marketing budget for the year ahead? Want to discover why social media should take a bigger piece of the pie?
The team from Oktopost share the trends you need to know in this infographic.
They break things down as follows:
- Top growing marketing channel
- Most effective social media initiatives
- Where the value is at
- Budget increases
- Organic budgets
Check out the infographic below for more.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.