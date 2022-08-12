 Skip to main content
5 B2B Social Media Trends That Will Change Your Whole Strategy [Infographic]

Published Aug. 12, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you considering your B2B marketing budget for the year ahead? Want to discover why social media should take a bigger piece of the pie?

The team from Oktopost share the trends you need to know in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • Top growing marketing channel
  • Most effective social media initiatives
  • Where the value is at
  • Budget increases
  • Organic budgets

Check out the infographic below for more.

5 social media marketing trends infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

