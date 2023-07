Are you looking for ways to improve your LinkedIn marketing strategy? Want to learn how to effectively use LinkedIn InMail to generate new business?

The team from Brafton share their LinkedIn tips in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Select the right sender

Include a banner ad

A/B test your campaigns

Keep your messages short

Be conversational

Check out the infographic for more information.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.