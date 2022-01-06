5 Social Media Trends That CMOs Must Know in 2022 [Infographic]

According to the latest CMO survey, social media has become even more critical to marketers during the pandemic, and companies are seeing increasing return on their social media investments.

In 2022, social media will continue to play a crucial role in driving customers. In order to capitalize on this, and maximize your opportunities, marketing leaders need to plan their social media marketing strategies in line with the latest shifts, and meet their customers where they're spending their time.

The below infographic from Grazitti Interactive outlines some key trends that will help you build an agile social media management process, in order adapt to the consumer landscape in 2022.

Hopefully, these tips will help you boost your social media marketing results in the year ahead.