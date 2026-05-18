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Meta adds new creator publishing tools

The company’s Content Planner and a bulk upload option for Reels are designed to promote more original content in its apps.

Published May 18, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Meta launched two new publishing tools designed to make it easier for creators to plan and schedule their content so they can maintain posting consistency and streamline the posting process.

First, Meta launched a new Content Planner element within its Creator Studio tool on the web, which provides a more visual overview of scheduled posts.

Meta content planner

The updated UI will make it easier to see gaps in the schedule and manage post timing in alignment with audience engagement trends.

The overview also includes direct access to performance insights, which will help creators see opportunities within one view.

It could be a handy planning update, offering simplified insights that might highlight more opportunities.

Meta also improved its bulk upload option for Reels, which will enable creators to streamline the upload process.

Meta bulk Reels upload

The bulk upload flow will make it easier to add descriptions to clips, as well as check for potential copyright concerns, within a simplified task flow in-stream.

The updates come as Meta continues to add more incentives for original content creators, in the hopes of encouraging more posting activity in its apps.

Last July, Facebook announced an update focused on penalizing unoriginal content, while in 2024, Instagram removed aggregator accounts from its recommendations. Instagram has since sought to replace re-posts with original content when possible.

And those measures are working. In March, as part of an update on the progress it’s made in promoting original content creators, Meta reported that in the second half of 2025, both views and time spent watching original Reels on Facebook approximately doubled versus the same period in 2024.

These new updates to the upload process will provide further encouragement to keep creators posting their content to its apps.

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Filed Under: Facebook, Instagram

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