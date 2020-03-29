50 Must-Have Remote Working Tools and Apps

With millions of people adjusting to working from home amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, many are being faced with an entirely new situation, and it can be difficult to make that adjustment, and maximize your productivity outside the confines of your regular office.

But there's a range of tools that can help. In this post, we're going to take a look at 50 tools and apps that can significantly improve your WFH process, and ensure you're able to stay on task while operating from your home office (or kitchen table, or bed, whatever the case may be).

Take a look at this list - there's bound to be a few suggestions that can add to your process.

Project Management/Task Management Tools

1. Trello

Trello is a project management tool which organizes your projects and tasks into boards. In one glance, you can see what’s being worked on, who’s working on it, and the current status. Trello helps you to organize all your projects, tasks, and all of your team.

2. Asana

Asana helps you to create, assign and manage tasks. It organizes tasks according to your projects, so you can talk to a team member within a task in order to keep the conversations organized. You can also upload or export files from Google Drive, Dropbox, computer, and other cloud places.

3. Assembla

Assembla is a project management tool for remote teams and freelancers - it enables you to manage teams, codes, integration, reports and security features, all from a single platform.

4. Basecamp

Basecamp is one of the best project management tools for remote teams. It's used for project management, scheduling, meetings, assignment tracking, documentation and complete tracking from a single platform.

5. Podio

Podio is a great option for organizing tasks, and getting work done. It provides the transparency and accountability needed for efficient teamwork by enabling people to organize and track tasks in one easy-to-use dashboard.

6. Taskworld

Taskworld seamlessly manages your projects, tracks tasks and facilitates collaboration across multiple projects.

7. SmartSheet

Smartsheet can be used to track and manage diverse types of work for teams large and small, from enterprise companies to startups.

8. Monday

Monday offers a new way to manage your projects and work. It helps teams plan together and execute projects that deliver results on time. Getting your team on board is as simple as sending an email. Getting them hooked is as simple as letting them use it.

9. Wrike

Wrike is the perfect project management tool for big teams. It comes with features like Gantt charts, workload view for resource management, custom dashboards, structuring via folders, projects, and auto-assignment based on task status.

10. Meistertask

MeisterTask is an online task management tool for teams. You can use MeisterTask to organize and manage projects in a beautifully designed, customizable environment which adapts to individual needs. Kanban-style project boards allow teams to create streamlined, automated workflows and get more done together.

11. nTaskmanager

From making checklists to managing projects, collaborating with project teams, scheduling meetings, sharing files and more, nTask lets you do everything using just one tool.

12. Jira

Jira is built for every member of your software and development team to plan, track, and release great software.

Work Management Tools

13. Workfront

Whether you’re designing new products, driving technology transformation, or creating global marketing campaigns, Workfront provides a single, central application platform to share ideas, create content, manage processes, and do your best work.

14. Airtable

Teams use Airtable to organize their work, their way. It’s an all-in-one collaboration platform which combines the flexibility of a spreadsheet interface with rich features like file attachments, Kanban card stacks, forms, calendars, and reporting.

15. Paymo

Paymo is a work management platform which bundles task management, scheduling, time tracking and billing, in order to help deliver projects on-time.

16. Scoro

Scoro provides all the tools your team needs to fully manage your business and work - project management, work scheduling and tracking, taskboards and lists, contact database and CRM, quoting and billing, advanced reporting, real-time dashboards, and more.

17. Kissflow

Kissflow facilitates complete process management, all in one intelligent and easily integrated platform, where any team member can create an automated process, build a project board, handle a case flow, and collaborate on work topics.

Team Collaboration and Communication Tools

18. Slack

Slack is an instant messaging, remote office communication tool for teams and remote workers. It has great team management features for managing projects, assigning teams, planning launches, and openings, reviewing employee and sales contracts and more.

19. Aircall

Aircall, a cloud-based phone system, enables teams to maintain their agility and stay connected - even when everyone’s apart.

20. Dropbox

Dropbox is a cloud-based file storage and sharing platform, where you can store files, docs, images, and videos and share them with others. It's perfect for collaborating with remote teams and employees.

21. Skype

Skype is the most used professional chatting and instant messaging tool. Small and large businesses use Skype for effective communication with their employees - in-office and remote - via video chat, instant messaging, voice calling and more.

22. Workplace By Facebook

Workplace by Facebook gives your organization the capacity to connect all of your employees into the same network, with a range of familiar tools.

23. Pukkateam

Do you have a large team spread throughout a building - or a remote team working from home or another part of the world? PukkaTeam keeps you connected, recreating the office atmosphere, and helping remote workers feel like part of the office community.

24. Zoom

Zoom's main use is for video conferencing and meetings, and it’s a perfect alternative to Google Hangouts when you need a larger number of people to attend a meeting at once.

25. Float

Float is a resource scheduling and management tool being used by many companies to assign work and resources to remote teams, and track the status and progress of projects.

26. Zenkit

ZenKit is "the team collaboration tool that grows as you do", and it includes features for tasks, collaboration, and more.

27. FunRetro

You can collaborate with your remote team, and move your business in the right direction, using this simple, intuitive, and helpful tool.

28. Glip

Glip is a collaboration software app which includes free messaging, group video chat, and task management for better team communication.

29. Join.me

Join.me is a free screen sharing, web conferencing, and online meeting tool for organizing quick meetings with your remote employees and teams.

30. Jell

Jell is a professional social networking platform for remote teams.

Productivity and Reporting Tools

31. Evernote

Evernote is a great note-taking solution for teammates working remotely. You can keep all your notes organized, and sync them automatically across all of your devices.

32. Noisli

Noisli provides background sounds that help to mask annoying noises in order to keep you sane, improve your focus and boost your productivity.

33. focus booster

Using focus booster, you can get a better understanding of how you use your time, and maximize your productivity as a result.

34. I Done This

This tool lists daily achievements and progress reports from all of your team members and sends out morning newsletters with the performance reports to everyone’s inbox.

35. Todoist

Todoist lets you create projects, add notes and upload files, set reminders, flags and track performance on productivity charts.

36. Mindmeister

MindMeister is an online mind mapping tool which enables you to capture, develop and share ideas visually.

37. Brain.fm

Music to improve focus, meditation, and sleep. Just as the visual design of an office or bedroom should enhance its function, the music you listen to should support your goals as well.

38. Weekdone

Weekdone provides you with insights into what's going on in your team by helping you to track and report results. Track weekly progress, provide feedback, and move everyone in a unified direction.

Time Management Tools

39. RescueTime

RescueTime works in the background on your computer, phone, and tablet to show you exactly how you spend your time (no manual entry required).

40. Worldtimebuddy

Worldtimebuddy is a remote work tool with a time converter for distributed teams. Its design lets people compare multiple time zones, plan conference calls, and web meetings for business.

41. Toggl

Toggl is a simple time tracking tool. Break down your hours by projects, clients and tasks to see what’s making you money - and what’s holding you back.

42. Accelo

Accelo’s automatic time capturing feature effortlessly records time spent on tasks.

43. Doodle

Doodle helps you to focus on real work by making time-consuming tasks, like scheduling and organizing meetings, fast and easy.

44. Calendly

Calendly is a powerful, yet simple automated scheduling tool, which takes the work out of connecting with others so you can accomplish more.

Other Remote Tools

45. PivotalTracker

PivotalTracker enables businesses to work with remote clients and employees. It has a unique automatic planning feature that makes the task of scheduling easier and more effective.

46. GitHub

GitHub is a programming and development tool that can also be treated as one a productivity tool for remote workers and remote teams.

47. Workfrom

While it may not be as valuable in the current situation, Workfrom helps you to find places where you can work, including public spaces, like libraries, and paid spaces, like coffee shops and cafes.

48. Confluence

Confluence is a team workspace platform, which enables collaboration and transparency across diversified groups.

49. 1Password

1Password remembers all of your passwords to help keep your accounts safe.

50. Passpack

Passpack provides all the tools that teams and individuals need to securely organize, collaborate and store passwords with strong encryption and administrative controls.

There you have it, 50 tools to help maximize your WFH process. Hopefully there's a couple of relevance to your process.