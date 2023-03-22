 Skip to main content
55 Branding Statistics All Business Owners and Marketers Need to Know [Infographic]

Published March 22, 2023
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve your company branding? Want to learn the key stats that should guide your online branding strategy?

The team from Renderforest share the stats you need to know in this infographic.

Here are a few things they cover:

  • Why branding is important
  • How people recognize a brand
  • Brand consistency
  • Brand loyalty
  • Brand disappointment
  • Website branding
  • Social media branding
  • Emotional branding

Check out the infographic for more detail.

55 Branding Stats infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

