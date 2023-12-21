 Skip to main content
6 Social Media Marketing Predictions for 2024 [Infographic]

Marketers are expected to double down on diversified video strategies and messaging apps, among other key tactics for the months ahead.

Published Dec. 21, 2023
Looking to get ahead of the next big trends in social media marketing?

This will help. The team from Emplifi recently shared their predictions for 2024, based on insights from thousands of brands that utilize its Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud service.

Analyzing these trends, Emplifi has come up with six predictions of note, all of which it expects to become bigger considerations for social media marketers over the next year.

Could be helpful in your strategic thinking - you can check out Emplifi’s full trends overview here.

Emplifi social media trend predictions
