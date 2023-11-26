 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

7 Creative Design Trends for 2024 [Infographic]

Published Nov. 26, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

As you’re prepping your 2024 marketing plans, it’s worth noting the key visual trends of the moment, and how they might factor into your presentation and creative elements in the year ahead.

To help with this, the team from Depositphotos have put together their annual listing of emerging creative trends, based on rising search queries among its community of 40 million users.

As per Depositphotos:

“To help you understand the essence of communication and design trends 2024, we also interviewed industry experts and looked for outstanding examples in advertising, product design, and beyond.

The end result is an interesting overview of where visual trends may be headed, which could play a part in your considerations.

You can download the full report here (with email sign-up) or check out the infographic summary below.

2024 Creative Trends infographic

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Navigating the Social Commerce Boom: Insights From Influencer Marketing Factory's Latest Consu…
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
November 14, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell