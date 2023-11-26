7 Creative Design Trends for 2024 [Infographic]

As you’re prepping your 2024 marketing plans, it’s worth noting the key visual trends of the moment, and how they might factor into your presentation and creative elements in the year ahead.

To help with this, the team from Depositphotos have put together their annual listing of emerging creative trends, based on rising search queries among its community of 40 million users.

As per Depositphotos:

“To help you understand the essence of communication and design trends 2024, we also interviewed industry experts and looked for outstanding examples in advertising, product design, and beyond.”

The end result is an interesting overview of where visual trends may be headed, which could play a part in your considerations.

You can download the full report here (with email sign-up) or check out the infographic summary below.