7 Smart Tools to Help Improve Your Social Media Branding

Building a strong brand is critical for every business, and social media has quickly become the ultimate space to expand your audience, and scale your brand to the next level.

With around 3.8 billion people around the world now regularly scrolling through their favorite social platforms, the medium offers huge potential for businesses to improve their performance - but with so many people logging on, there's also a challenge in differentiating your brand, in order to stand out of the pack.

Social branding has become the touchstone of digital marketing. Social branding helps businesses increase brand awareness, connect with relevant communities, and establish their place within consumers' lives, through regular, ongoing contact.

But how do you do it? How can you map out a strategy that will maximize your social branding efforts, and improve your social media performance?

Here are seven lesser-known tools you can use within your branding process, each of which caters to a specific element in an effective branding system.

1. SE Ranking: Produce Share-Worthy Content

The key to successful social media branding lies in creating content that encourages people to share and engage.

The content that you share on social media shapes your brand, which is why it’s important to analyze your content resources and share the right type of content.

SE Ranking is a multifaceted tool that highlights hidden opportunities, and helps you figure out what content will connect best with your audience.

For example, you can use its Competitor Research feature to discover the best-performing content on social media, then “borrow” good ideas for your social media strategy.

Once you have an understanding of the kinds of content that your competitors create, and which websites link out to them, you can use that info to boost your own content efforts.

2. Crello: Create Your Stunning Designs

Engaging visuals are a must in social media marketing - because we all know that people are more likely to like, comment, and share something that's visually appealing.

Crello is a simple solution to help create stunning designs for social media posts - including Instagram Stories, Facebook and Instagram ads, Twitter headers, YouTube thumbnails, Pinterest graphics, and much more.

The platform includes thousands of animated templates, and you can also add animated objects to any static image within minutes. All designs can also be automatically resized to another preset social media format, or to custom dimensions within the app.

Crello's paid plan starts at $7.99 per month (if you pay for a year), which provides you with access to thousands of high-quality, royalty-free images and files without limits.

Crello is available as a mobile app for iOS and Android, and includes over 25K design templates for all social media formats.

3. Messagely: Use Chatbots

More and more customers want tailored experiences, designed with their personal preferences in mind. And today, 89% of them are looking to connect with brands via messaging - and catering to this, chatbots can be a good option to help increase sales, maximize lead acquisition, and improve the customer experience.

Messagely provides the capacity to integrate chatbots into different social channels, and the platform is jam-packed with advanced features that can help you to quickly set up and engage with customers 24/7.

The platform helps you better understand your audience needs, and assess potential problems within your chatbot flows. This enables you to take a tailored approach with your marketing efforts, and maximize connection with your followers.

4. NapoleonCat: Improve Your Brand Reputation on Social Media

NapoleonCat enables you to manage all of your social media profiles within one dashboard, covering everything from publishing and conversation tracking, to analytics and reporting.

The best thing about this tool is its Social Inbox feature, which enables you to see all of the messages, reviews, and comments from different channels in one place. You can instantly respond to these comments, and ensure that nothing escapes your attention.

This feature is especially useful for businesses that have multiple locations on Google My Business, since all of the reviews from all locations can be moderated using a single dashboard.

That can be a major time saver for businesses that want to monitor their brand/s online, or offer support via social channels.

5. SendX: Leverage Your Email List

Building a solid email list can be a great way to boost your brand messaging, provide more info about your company, and interact with your customers. But maximizing engagement with your emails often comes down to formatting, and making your messages look more appealing.

Which is where SendX can help.

SendX uses a drag-n-drop editor, making it easy to create better looking emails, while it also includes a range of templates and tools to help you put together more sophisticated email marketing campaigns.

Sendx also enables you to upload your lists of email subscribers to Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook, to create more personalized offers for your email list, and find significant connections. You can also build effective retargeting ads exclusively for people who clicked though within your emails.

6. Finteza: Measure Your Social Efforts

In addition to building your social media follower counts, you also need to measure how people are responding, based on the additional actions they take on your social profiles and posts.

Finteza offers an advanced analytics system to measure the effectiveness of your social media campaigns. The tool provides information about the traffic quality to your site, and conversions by channel, helping you measure the actual results of your social media efforts.

With Finteza, you can create funnels on each of your pages to explore user behavior from social media sources. These insights can reveal the elements you need to pay more attention to and develop.

7. Awario: Track Your Brand Mentions

Word spreads fast, and negative comments spread even faster. As such, you need to have a social media monitoring process in place to track brand mentions, and respond in a timely manner, as required.

Awario enables you to monitor your social media mentions in real-time, and reply to them from the dashboard. The tool includes a range of features, including deep-dive analytics, sales prospecting, Boolean search, etc.

With its Leads feature, you can also find potential opportunities on social media based on people asking for recommendations, or seeking a solution in their posts. You just need to set up your brand name in the project flow to start monitoring.

Awario also provides sentiment analysis tools, which track not only what people are saying about your brand, but how they’re saying it. It will then let you know what customers feel, in general, about your brand.

Conclusion

If you want to build a strong brand on social media, using tracking and response tools is the best way, and each of the apps mentioned above provide great functionality on various fronts.

To choose the right tools for you, you need to have a clear understanding of your business goals, and what you want to achieve. Once you've established that end goal, you can then work backwards to find the tools that support those goals - rather than going to other way, and using the tools available to guide your approach.

Once you have a clear path, and the tools to track your results, you can then ensure you're advancing in the right direction with your approach.