7 Steps to Create Engaging Twitter Ads [Infographic]

Published June 5, 2023
Are you considering investing in Twitter Ads for your business? There's a lot changing at the app, which has seen some brands pull back their ad spend, but that could also present new opportunities, with lower competition for attention.

Want to learn the basics before getting started?

The team from Statusbrew share their Twitter Ads tips in this infographic.

They break down things as follows:

  • Twitter Ads account
  • Ads objectives
  • Define campaign details
  • Ad groups and bid type
  • Targeting
  • Creative options
  • Launch and monitor

Check out the infographic for more information.

Engaging Twitter ads infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

