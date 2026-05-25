LinkedIn shares video creation tips based on platform trends

With video content gaining more traction in the app, LinkedIn has shared some new advice for video creators, including notes on what to post, how often to post and new video updates.

In the latest edition of LinkedIn’s Creator Video newsletter, LinkedIn’s team sought to address some of the most common questions about video posting, and what works in the app.

First off, in terms of what’s working. LinkedIn’s team said that sharing real experiences and insights will resonate best with LinkedIn users.

“Start with what you know. The videos that perform best are grounded in real experience and a clear point of view,” LinkedIn advised. “Share your perspective on what’s happening in your industry, break down trends in a way that makes sense, or talk through lessons from your own career.”

In terms of posting frequency, LinkedIn said that consistency can help people recognize and return to content, and that two to five posts per week, with two of them being video, is a strong starting point.

“But the most important thing is finding a rhythm you can maintain. Space out similar topics so each video has room to land, and look at your overall engagement over time rather than focusing on a single post,” LinkedIn said.

In terms of video development, LinkedIn also noted that it’s bringing back its video tab and carousel to more markets.

LinkedIn began testing its immersive video feed in December 2024, and has since been working to iterate on initial response results. It’s now looking to expand the experience to more users, beginning with Canada, the U.K. and Australia, in addition to its initial U.S. test pool.

As noted, video has become a bigger focus for LinkedIn, as it continues to see more engagement with video content.

In December 2024, LinkedIn reported that video watch time in the app had increased 36% year-over-year, while short-form video creation had grown at twice the rate of other post formats.

More recently, LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero noted that paid video content grew almost 30% year-over-year in Q1 2026.

Clearly, video is now a bigger element of LinkedIn engagement, which could provide more opportunity for exposure and connection in the app.