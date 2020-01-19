7 Tips to Build a Killer Email Marketing List and Grow Your Business [Infographic]

Are you looking for new ways to grow your email subscriber list? Want to advance your email marketing strategy to the next level?
The team from Campaigner share their tips for email marketing success in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Build an online profile
- Promote your email campaigns on social media
- Set expectations and be transparent with your subscribers
- Leverage YouTube
- Create opt-in incentives
- Include a sign-up box on your checkout page
- Include forms on high-traffic pages
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.