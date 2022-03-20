 Skip to main content
7 Tips to Increase Engagement on Your Social Media Polls [Infographic]

Published March 20, 2022
Are you looking for ways to improve your social media strategy? Want to increase engagement on your social media polls?

The team from Blog Waves share their tips for success in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • The benefits of using polls in digital marketing
  • 3 social media sites for running polls
  • 3 web apps for running polls
  • How to increase engagement on your polls

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Tips for using polls in digital marketing

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

