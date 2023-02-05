 Skip to main content
8 Core Disciplines for a Successful Social Media Marketing Strategy [Infographic]

Published Feb. 5, 2023
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking to create an effective social media marketing strategy? Want to learn the core disciplines you need to pay attention to?

The team from MDG Advertising share their social media tips in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

  • Strategy
  • Auditing
  • Technology
  • Paid media
  • Content development
  • Customer response
  • Compliance and risk assessment
  • Measurement

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Social Media profit center

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

