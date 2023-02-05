8 Core Disciplines for a Successful Social Media Marketing Strategy [Infographic]

Are you looking to create an effective social media marketing strategy? Want to learn the core disciplines you need to pay attention to?

The team from MDG Advertising share their social media tips in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

Strategy

Auditing

Technology

Paid media

Content development

Customer response

Compliance and risk assessment

Measurement

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.