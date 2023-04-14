8 Google Ranking Factors That Will Affect Your Website in 2023 [Infographic]

Are you looking to update your SEO strategy? Want to learn the ranking factors that Google has confirmed will determine where your website ranks?
The team from Red Website Design share the confirmed Google ranking factors you need to know in this infographic.
Here’s what makes the list:
- Backlinks
- Relevance
- Freshness
- HTTPS
- Mobile-friendliness
- Page speed
- Core Web Vitals
- Intrusive interstitials
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.