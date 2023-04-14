 Skip to main content
8 Google Ranking Factors That Will Affect Your Website in 2023 [Infographic]

Published April 14, 2023
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking to update your SEO strategy? Want to learn the ranking factors that Google has confirmed will determine where your website ranks?

The team from Red Website Design share the confirmed Google ranking factors you need to know in this infographic.

Here’s what makes the list:

  • Backlinks
  • Relevance
  • Freshness
  • HTTPS
  • Mobile-friendliness
  • Page speed
  • Core Web Vitals
  • Intrusive interstitials

Check out the infographic for more detail.

8 Google Ranking Factors infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Filed Under: Content Marketing

