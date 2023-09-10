 Skip to main content
8 Steps to Fire-Up Your Influencer Marketing Campaigns [Infographic]

Published Sept. 10, 2023
Looking for ways to get more out of your influencer marketing campaigns?

With entertainment-based platforms on the rise, and traditional social networks leaning more into short-form video, demand for creator partnerships is also rising, with a recent survey showing that investment into influencer marketing is now increasing at a faster rate than traditional ad spend.

The right campaign, with the right creative partner, can significantly boost brand awareness with your target audience, while you can also boost your chances of gaining viral traction, by utilizing the knowledge of creators that are attuned to platform nuance.

And if you are looking to invest in influencer marketing, this will help. The team from SEMRush recently published an updated version of their 8-step influencer marketing checklist.

Some key info to note – you can find out more about SEMRush’s influencer marketing tools here.

Influencer marketing checklist

