Meta launches advanced AI ad features

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Meta announced new artificial intelligence-powered ad experimentation options, which are designed to provide more capacity to test and learn with Meta’s latest AI ad tools. The company is also merging its creator discovery options for brands to make it easier to launch affiliate marketing campaigns.

First, Meta launched what it called a new “end-to-end creative solution with brand-aware creative generation tools” within Ads Manager.

In jargon-free terms, this will be a new way to test Meta’s AI ad generation tools, which are now going to be more aligned with existing brand style and tone.

The new testing process, which is initially being made available to select advertisers via the tools tab in Ads Manager, will provide more ways to experiment with various creative options to improve ad performance.

As explained by Meta: “Learn what ads are performing, generate new [ads] based on what works for your business, and test them — so your next creative move is backed by real performance, not guesswork. As a shared space for creative and media teams, this solution translates campaign insights into your next creative decisions in real time, closing the loop between what's performing and what comes next.”

The new testing toolbox will provide guidance on ad approaches based on each brand’s individual identity and tone, using previous ads and posts as examples. The testing process will also include notes on overall ad response trends across each app, giving marketers a wide range of creative approaches to consider.

Meta is also rolling out enhanced text generation tools. These will be able to generate headline and caption options, improved language translation with a wider range of languages and creative approval flow, which will provide advertisers with feedback on creative modifications “in a more streamlined, integrated way,” the company said.

On another front, Meta is merging its Creator Marketplace and Partnership Ads Hub into a single surface called “Meta Creator Marketing Hub,” which it’s launching later this year.

Meta said there are now more than 5 million Instagram creators listed within its Creator Marketplace, providing a wide range of options for brand partnerships.

Now, this integrated listing will make it easier to connect with interested creators.

“This new, single destination will make it easier for marketers to move from discovering creators to finding content related to their brand and activating it as a partnership ad,” Meta said.

Meta is also adding Facebook creators into Creator Marketplace and adding more tools to alert marketers to existing product mentions in creator content.

These helpful additions will offer more ways to see what’s possible with Meta ads and its advancing AI matching tools, both for audiences and creators.

And Meta said its AI advancements are delivering results. According to a recent analysis of more than 1 million Meta ad campaigns, the company said every dollar an advertiser spends on Meta generates $4.13 in revenue on average, which is up by 25% since 2022.

That suggests that Meta’s AI targeting is driving benefits as the company builds more advanced AI models that can identify better ad targets, utilizing its vast user knowledge base.