LinkedIn adds collaborative posts

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LinkedIn announced a collaborative posts feature, which will enable creators to invite other LinkedIn members to be co-creators of in-stream posts.

LinkedIn’s collab posts will be accessible via a new Add Collaborators option within post settings, accessible via the composer options. Users will then be able to invite other LinkedIn users or company pages to partner on posts.

As outlined by LinkedIn: “Great ideas love company. Whether at work or in life, some of the best moments of success and creativity come from collaboration. Think of new product launches, executives breaking major business news, creators sharing brand partnerships, or teammates celebrating company milestones. There’s almost always multiple people working behind the scenes to make magic happen.”

LinkedIn said its collaborative posting option will provide a way to lean into this, and to celebrate team achievements in the app.

“In time, members and LinkedIn pages will be able to share posts together on LinkedIn, and people will see all collaborators listed at the top of the post,” the company said. “We’re testing this experience with a handful of creators and brands on the ground at Cannes starting today, and we’ll plan to roll this out further over the next few months.”

It’s the latest in the platform’s broader push to lean into creator monetization.

Earlier this month, LinkedIn launched its own Creator Marketplace to help brands find relevant LinkedIn creators to work with on promotions. The app also allows brands to sponsor user posts.

These updates, along with improvements in its BrandLink offering, will eventually provide more ways for LinkedIn creators to monetize their profile. That will provide more incentives to keep people posting and building their foundation in the app.

Collab posts also provide another means for brands to tap into the value of member networks, which generally drive more reach than company page posts.