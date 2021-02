Are you looking for ways to improve your online marketing? Want to know the different types of video you can add to your marketing arsenal?

The team from Breadnbeyond share their tips for success in this infographic.

They break things down into the following parts of the marketing process:

Attract interest

Educate prospects

Convert customers

Retain clients

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.