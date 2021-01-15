x
8 Typography Design Trends for a Modern Business Website in 2021 [Infographic]

Jan. 15, 2021

Are you looking for ways to modernize your business website? Want to know the latest typography trends that could improve your online presence?

The team from The Word Counter share the key typography trends of note for 2021 in this infographic.

Here’s what makes their list:

  • Svelte Serif Fonts
  • Outline Fonts
  • Evolved Brutalist
  • Text Layering with Other Elements
  • Text-image Blending
  • New Psychedelic
  • Bold Modern Serif Fonts
  • Cyberpunk & Vaporware

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

Typography trends for 2021

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

