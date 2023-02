Are you looking for ways to improve your social media marketing? Want to learn the different types of Facebook Ads you can add to your advertising mix?

The team from Giraffe Social Media share their Facebook Ads tips in this infographic.

Here are a few that make their list:

Growth ads

Traffic ads

Promo posts

Conversion ads

Retargeting ads

Check out the infographic for more.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.