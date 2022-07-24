 Skip to main content
site logo

9 Best Practices for Creating Handles and Usernames [infographic]

Published July 24, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you just starting out in the world of social media for business? Looking to create the perfect handles and usernames for your social media accounts?

The team from Brafton share their social media naming tips in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Assume someone already has your ideal username
  • Check availability across all platforms
  • Align your handles with your business name or domain name
  • Choose matching handles for consistency
  • Opt for the original name instead of punctuation
  • Keep them concise
  • Ensure they are easy to spell and pronounce
  • Stand the test of time
  • Be ready with a backup

Check out the infographic for more.

Social media handles infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Kingstar Media Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Selected to the Forbes Agency Council
From Kingstar Media
July 11, 2022
META, A Revolutionary Small Business, Files Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms (F/K/A FACEBOOK)
From Pryor Cashman LLP
July 20, 2022
Industry Dive to be acquired by Informa PLC
From Industry Dive
July 19, 2022
Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell