9 Best Practices for Creating Handles and Usernames [infographic]

Are you just starting out in the world of social media for business? Looking to create the perfect handles and usernames for your social media accounts?
The team from Brafton share their social media naming tips in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Assume someone already has your ideal username
- Check availability across all platforms
- Align your handles with your business name or domain name
- Choose matching handles for consistency
- Opt for the original name instead of punctuation
- Keep them concise
- Ensure they are easy to spell and pronounce
- Stand the test of time
- Be ready with a backup
Check out the infographic for more.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.