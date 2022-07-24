9 Best Practices for Creating Handles and Usernames [infographic]

Are you just starting out in the world of social media for business? Looking to create the perfect handles and usernames for your social media accounts?

The team from Brafton share their social media naming tips in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Assume someone already has your ideal username

Check availability across all platforms

Align your handles with your business name or domain name

Choose matching handles for consistency

Opt for the original name instead of punctuation

Keep them concise

Ensure they are easy to spell and pronounce

Stand the test of time

Be ready with a backup

Check out the infographic for more.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.