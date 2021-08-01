x
9 Essential Marketing Channels Small Businesses Should Invest In [Infographic]

Published Aug. 1, 2021
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to grow your small business? Want to know the best marketing channels you should dedicate some budget towards?

The team from Red Website Design share 9 marketing channels to utilize in this infographic.

  • Email marketing
  • Organic search
  • Mobile devices
  • Word-of-mouth marketing
  • Video marketing
  • Business blog
  • Social media
  • Paid search (pay-per-click ads)
  • Display advertising

Check out the infographic for more detail.

9 marketing channels to use infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

