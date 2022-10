Are you struggling to dedicate the time required to maximize your Instagram engagement? Want to learn how to achieve social media success in just 45 minutes per day?

The team from The Social Momma share their Instagram engagement strategy in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

Reply to DMs

Story content

Big accounts

Smaller accounts

Hashtags

Comments

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.