Instagram’s Testing New DM Labels to Help Manage Customer Interactions in the App

This could be handy – Instagram’s developing a new set of message labels for business accounts, which would make it easier to manage customer interactions in your DMs.

As you can see in this example, posted by Sachin Shah, Instagram’s looking to add five new labels for your IG Direct messages, in order to help businesses better manage their interactions in the app.

Those five labels are:

Flag

Booked

Ordered

Paid

Shipped

That could be particularly helpful for SMBs who don’t have access to more complex CRM features, providing a simple way to stay on top of critical interactions for your brand.

The new labels would add to Instagram’s existing business DM features, including welcome messages and saved replies. Businesses on Facebook can also add similar labels to their chats, though they’re slightly different in application to these more specific tags.

And with over a billion people messaging businesses across Meta’s apps every week, and Meta looking to provide more ways to maximize connection and opportunity through its platforms, it makes sense for IG to lean into these behaviors where it can, and provide more tools to facilitate commerce and business engagement.

The new labels are in limited testing at present – we’ll keep you updated on any progress.