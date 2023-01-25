Meta Offers New Business Certification to Showcase Your Facebook and Instagram Marketing Expertise

Digital marketing agencies take note: Meta has launched a new certification for businesses, which will give you another way to showcase your Meta marketing expertise to prospective clients.

The new program aims to highlight businesses whose staff have accumulated a level of knowledge about Meta’s platforms, via its Blueprint training courses.

As explained by Meta:

“A Meta Certified Company is a company or organization that is recognized for their advanced expertise on the Meta Platform. For the first time, we’re offering Certification at the Organizational level, awarded to companies who achieve a threshold of individual Meta Blueprint certifications in specific focus areas.”

As you can see there are five different company certifications available:

Meta Media, Certified Company

Meta Marketing Science, Certified Company

Meta Creative Strategy, Certified Company

Meta Community Management, Certified Company

Meta Spark, Certified Company

For each, a percentage of your employees will need to have undertaken the respective Blueprint training, which then enables you to apply for official recognition.

What are those percentages exactly?

So at least 20% of your staff have to have undertaken individual certification courses via Meta’s Blueprint offering. Those courses are free, but taking the certification exams does cost money, so there is a level of business expense involved in the process.

Meta’s Blueprint courses, in general, are not very difficult, though they do give you a good overview of the various elements of Meta’s systems, which Meta clearly thinks is enough to then approve full certification for businesses that reach these benchmarks.

“Once you are confirmed as a Certified Company, you will receive the following: confirmation of your achievement, your credential, guidance on bragging rights, and a trophy to display in your company office.”

A trophy? How about that?

It could be a good way to showcase your Facebook and Instagram marketing expertise, and win more business as a result.

You can apply for Meta’s new company certification here, where you can also find full overviews of the coursework required to meet the above-noted training thresholds. Once your staff have done the courses, you can enter in the relevant details and verify their credentials via Meta’s system.