Pinterest Announces New Video Partnership with Publisher Condé Nast

Pinterest has announced a new partnership with publisher Condé Nast which will see the lifestyle brand share exclusive content to the platform, including new video activations around major events, like New York Fashion Week.

As explained by Pinterest:

“Condé Nast is already one of Pinterest’s longest-standing and largest content publishers globally – with over 40 Pinterest profiles with tens of millions of views. The partnership is a natural extension of the legacy, rooted in two of Condé Nast’s most beloved brands - Vogue and Architectural Digest. Each of these brands are the leading authorities in their respective spaces of fashion and culture, as well as design and architecture.”

Pinterest says that Vogue and Architectural Digest will produce over 160 exclusive videos ‘aligned with Pinterest’s key seasonal and cultural moments’, including Fashion Month in February, Wedding Season, Summer, and Back to School activations.

The partnership could be a big win for Pinterest, helping to drive more engagement around two key areas for the app – wedding and home upgrades.

Video has been a big winner for the app, especially in its Idea Pins, with the platform now serving over a billion video views per day. The majority of Pinners also say that video content is more likely to influence the actions that they take based on Pin content.

The addition of more publisher-created, exclusive video content could help to drive more interest, and generate more engagement, guiding users to expanded discovery in the app.

And that could also have benefits for brands looking to tie into the same trends, as more interested users spend more time on platform.

The new partnership kicks off next month, with Vogue providing backstage access to Fashion Week in New York, London, Milan and Paris.