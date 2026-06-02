Instagram introduces teleprompter tool

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Instagram is expanding its in-stream teleprompter tool from Edits to the main Instagram app, which will give creators another way to manage their script in-stream.

Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri announced the update on his Instagram Channel.

As per Mosseri: “We brought the teleprompter feature from Edits into the main Instagram camera. You can now add a script that scrolls while you record. Helpful if you want to stay on message without doing a ton of takes.”

The in-stream teleprompter option, which was added to Edits in June 2025, enables creators to upload their video script, which will then see it displayed in a rolling text display as they record, ensuring that the text is presented right below the front-facing camera on your device.

That can help to make video content feel more natural, increasing fluidity in presentation. Rather than having to memorize, or be looking just off to the side of the screen to read notes, creators will now be able to film themselves in the Instagram app presenting directly to the camera.

Creators can also control the teleprompter speed.

This could be a handy update for video creators, bringing more functionality into the main IG app.