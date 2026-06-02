 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo

Instagram introduces teleprompter tool

Creators can roll scripts across their screens when recording to avoid having to read notes or memorize lines while making videos.

Published May 31, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Instagram is expanding its in-stream teleprompter tool from Edits to the main Instagram app, which will give creators another way to manage their script in-stream.

Edits teleprompter

Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri announced the update on his Instagram Channel.

As per Mosseri: “We brought the teleprompter feature from Edits into the main Instagram camera. You can now add a script that scrolls while you record. Helpful if you want to stay on message without doing a ton of takes.”

The in-stream teleprompter option, which was added to Edits in June 2025, enables creators to upload their video script, which will then see it displayed in a rolling text display as they record, ensuring that the text is presented right below the front-facing camera on your device.

That can help to make video content feel more natural, increasing fluidity in presentation. Rather than having to memorize, or be looking just off to the side of the screen to read notes, creators will now be able to film themselves in the Instagram app presenting directly to the camera.

Creators can also control the teleprompter speed.

This could be a handy update for video creators, bringing more functionality into the main IG app.

Recommended Reading

Filed Under: Instagram

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
How Online Backlash Becomes a Full-Scale PR Crisis
From Visibrain
May 28, 2026
Visibrain logo
Metricool Launches Metricool Studio to Automate Social Media Reporting
From Metricool
May 27, 2026
Metricool logo
Parents say “clean” music filters aren’t protecting kids in apps
From Feed.fm
May 19, 2026
Feed.fm logo
AI Video Cut Launches Three Features to Reduce Video Production Costs for Marketing Teams
From Interpromo GmbH
May 18, 2026
Interpromo GmbH logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Instagram
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell