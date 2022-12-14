Reddit Launches New Reddit for Business Website to Provide Additional Guidance for Marketers

Reddit’s launched a new Reddit for Business website, which provides a heap of insights, tips, and notes for prospective Reddit ad buyers, which could help to guide you in your Reddit marketing approach.

Reddit’s been working to build its advertiser appeal over the last few years, with this new website seeking to reinforce its community-driven messaging approach.

As per Reddit:

“90% of users trust Reddit to learn about new products and brands. For context, that’s higher than Google, Amazon, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat. The communities’ trust turns into action. Redditors tend to be more informed consumers, more valuable buyers, and they go hard for their favorite brands. They’re also more likely to recommend the products they love - which never hurts.”

The mini-site includes usage stats, tips, case studies and educational resources to help guide you on your Reddit ads journey.

There’s actually a heap of case studies – 38 in all – providing a range of insights into how brands are using the app to expand their digital marketing efforts, and connect with Reddit’s communities.

If you’re thinking about Reddit ads, it’s definitely worth a look, with the case studies, in particular, acting as a guide book, of sorts, for effective, creative Reddit marketing.

And with some now reassessing their digital marketing spend, Reddit could be a bigger priority in 2023, particularly as a means to drive trends, and align with passions in the app.

You can check out the new Reddit for Business website here.