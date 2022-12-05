 Skip to main content
New Report Finds that 62% of Facebook Users Encounter Scams in the App Every Week [Infographic]

Published Dec. 5, 2022
How often do you encounter scams via email, social media, etc.?

According to new data from cybersecurity firm Lookout, around 62% of Facebook users encounter scams every week, while scam activity ramps up in the holidays - so it’s time to hone your senses to ensure that you don’t fall victim over the coming weeks.

Lookout’s survey, which incorporates responses from over 1,000 online consumers, also found that:

  • 19% of social media users have fallen victim to scams on Facebook
  • The most frequent scam encountered on Facebook is ‘Win a Free Prize/ Free Gift’
  • 46% of social media scam victims report losing $100 or more 

Scammers are always evolving their tactics, and shifting strategies to capitalize on the latest trends, so you need to keep your wits about you. If something seems too good to be true, it very likely is, while you should also note telltale security signs (eCommerce site not using HTTPS) and conduct your own web research if things feel off.

You can read the full report from Lookout here, or take a look at the infographic summary below.

Online scams report
